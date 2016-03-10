The Latest: Dead intruder ID'd as escaped murder suspect

The Latest on a murder suspect who was killed during a home invasion in Mississippi (all times local):

11 a.m.

A sheriff is confirming that a man who broke into a Mississippi home and struggled for hours with the homeowners before he was shot to death was an escaped murder suspect.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said in a text message that the man killed Thursday in a Vicksburg home was 34-year-old Rafael McCloud.

Authorities McCloud escaped from jail March 2 by using a homemade shank to get a jump on a jail officer.

Officials combed the town of Vicksburg for days, interviewing family members and friends of McCloud and poking through abandoned buildings.

On Thursday morning, authorities say McCloud broke into the homeowner's garage.

An hours-long struggle ensued at the end of which the homeowner shot McCloud in the head. Exactly what happened during the struggle has not been released by authorities.

___

9:40 a.m.

Police say they're investigating whether a man shot and killed by a Mississippi homeowner is an escaped murder suspect.

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong tells The Associated Press he believes the man who was killed by a gunshot to the head is Rafael McCloud, but he has not been positively identified.

Armstrong says police were called around 7 a.m. in northern Vicksburg, where a homeowner told police he had been attacked by a man who broke into his garage around 4 a.m.

The homeowner was stabbed in the shoulder in an hours-long struggle, and Armstrong says he eventually shot the intruder. Exactly what unfolded during the hours-long struggle wasn't immediately clear.

The 34-year-old McCloud escaped the Warren County jail March 2 after holding a jail officer at knifepoint.