The Latest: Clotilda event celebrates science, renews hope

The Latest on events commemorating the discovery of the wreckage of a slave ship in waters near Mobile, Alabama, (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A ceremony heralding the discovery of a sunken cargo ship that once carried enslaved Africans to the Alabama Gulf Coast was marked by celebrations of science — and talk of renewed hope for racial justice.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the Mobile, Alabama, community known as Africatown. That's where numerous people freed after the Civil War settled. Many of them were survivors of a trip aboard the Clotilda, believed to be the last ship that brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

Experts in history, diving and archaeology discussed the painstaking process that led to the confirmation that the Clotilda had been found. Descendants of the ship's human cargo expressed hope that the discovery will revive talk of racial equality and economic justice, including revitalization of the Africatown area.

