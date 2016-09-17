The Latest: Attorney: Release any police video of shooting

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a black man by Tulsa police (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

An attorney for the family of a black man who was shot and killed by a Tulsa Police officer says police should immediately release any video footage of the incident, and the man's twin sister said she doesn't believe her brother was armed.

Police say 40-year-old Terrence Crutcher died after being shot Friday night when he refused officers' orders to show his hands and instead reached inside a stalled vehicle in the middle of a street. Police have declined to say whether a weapon was found.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and Terrence Crutcher's twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, told reporters Saturday they want police to be transparent about the events leading up to the shooting.

Solomon-Simmons said Terrence Crutcher had stopped because his vehicle had stalled.

11:35 a.m.

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say an officer shot and killed a black man who they say ignored repeated requests to put up his hands before reaching into an SUV stalled in the middle of a street.

Police say in a news release that 40-year-old Terrence Crutcher died at the hospital where he was taken after the officer shot him once just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Department spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie earlier told reporters that the two officers were walking toward the stalled SUV when Crutcher approached them from the side of the road. She said an officer first used a stun gun on Crutcher before the other shot him with his gun.

MacKenzie said that as of 9 p.m., police hadn't searched the SUV and didn't know if there was a weapon inside.

The officers' names and races weren't released.

In April, a white reserve Tulsa County sheriff's deputy was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting last year of an unarmed black suspect who was on the ground being restrained by officers. The deputy said he mistook his handgun for a stun gun.