Texas transgender suspect plotted 'mass casualty attack' targeting police: FBI

The Texas suspect was allegedly planning an attack on police 'similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Texas suspect's plan "similar to the deadly 2016 Dallas ambush" was thwarted by local and federal officials on Monday, authorities said.

Seth "Andrea" Gregori, 21, was arrested on a terroristic threats warrant Monday at 9:25 a.m., the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Gregori making terroristic threats against Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) Officers," the department said in a release. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the threats and secured an arrest warrant for Gregori."

Gregori was born male, but identifies as female, CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras told Fox News Digital.

TEXAS DPS ARRESTS SEVERAL ILLEGAL ALIENS WANTED FOR SEXUAL CRIMES

Seth, "Andrea" Gregori

Seth "Andrea" Gregori was arrested Monday for terroristic threats impeding public service/causing public fear or serious bodily injury and criminal trespass and was being held in the Nueces County Jail early Tuesday morning.  (Nueces County Jail)

July 16, 2016 – Downtown Dallas Ambush

Authorities said that the tipster notified police after noting that Gregori had been friendly with several officers in the downtown area, and taking photos of them. The tipster also said Gregoria had recently purchased an AR-style gun.

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly modeled the attack "similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush" conducted by Micah Xavier Johnson, the FBI's Houston office said. 

The 2016 incident, referenced by the FBI, was in regard to the police ambush that killed five Dallas Police Department officers and injured seven others.

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

DALLAS POLICE SNIPER WAS SHUNNED BY NEW BLACK PANTHERS, SAYS GROUP'S LEADER

The shooting happened during a Black Lives Matter protest on July 16, 2016.

Dart Police Officers pray

Dart Police Officers pray in front of the Dallas Police Headquarters July 09, 2016, following a sniper attack by 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson of Mesquite, Texas which left 5 officers dead. (Barbara Davidson/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Johnson, an ex-U.S. Army reservist, was killed by police when they detonated a bomb delivered by a robot.

Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown said during the investigation into the 2016 attack that Johnson cited the fatal shootings of Black men by police officers in Louisiana and Minnesota, which prompted the protest march in Dallas and many other cities.

LUIGI MANGIONE WINKS AT SUPPORTERS WITH GREEN SWEATER UNDER BULLETPROOF VEST

"The suspect said he was upset with White people and wanted to kill White people, especially White officers," Brown said.

Members of an FBI evidence response team search an area

Members of an FBI evidence response team search an area that is still an active crime scene in downtown Dallas following the deaths of five police officers on Thursday evening on July 9, 2016 in Dallas, Texas.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gregori was arrested on Monday for terroristic threats impeding public service/causing public fear or serious bodily injury and criminal trespass and was being held at Nueces County Jail as of Tuesday morning on a bond of $50,500. 

