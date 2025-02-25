Texas transgender suspect plotted 'mass casualty attack' targeting police: FBI

A Texas suspect's plan "similar to the deadly 2016 Dallas ambush" was thwarted by local and federal officials on Monday, authorities said.

Seth "Andrea" Gregori, 21, was arrested on a terroristic threats warrant Monday at 9:25 a.m., the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Gregori making terroristic threats against Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) Officers," the department said in a release. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the threats and secured an arrest warrant for Gregori."

Gregori was born male, but identifies as female, CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras told Fox News Digital.

July 16, 2016 – Downtown Dallas Ambush

Authorities said that the tipster notified police after noting that Gregori had been friendly with several officers in the downtown area, and taking photos of them. The tipster also said Gregoria had recently purchased an AR-style gun.

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly modeled the attack "similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush" conducted by Micah Xavier Johnson, the FBI's Houston office said.

The 2016 incident, referenced by the FBI, was in regard to the police ambush that killed five Dallas Police Department officers and injured seven others.

Dallas Police Department officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were killed.

The shooting happened during a Black Lives Matter protest on July 16, 2016.

Johnson, an ex-U.S. Army reservist, was killed by police when they detonated a bomb delivered by a robot.

Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown said during the investigation into the 2016 attack that Johnson cited the fatal shootings of Black men by police officers in Louisiana and Minnesota, which prompted the protest march in Dallas and many other cities.

"The suspect said he was upset with White people and wanted to kill White people, especially White officers," Brown said.

Gregori was arrested on Monday for terroristic threats impeding public service/causing public fear or serious bodily injury and criminal trespass and was being held at Nueces County Jail as of Tuesday morning on a bond of $50,500.