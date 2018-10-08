Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Texas townhouse under construction collapses killing 1, injuring 5 others

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
Rescue personnel examining the scene where a townhouse under construction collapsed in West Dallas.

Rescue personnel examining the scene where a townhouse under construction collapsed in West Dallas.

One person was killed and five others were injured Monday after a townhouse under construction collapsed in West Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told The Dallas Morning News that six people were inside the building when it collapsed at around 4 p.m. Officials told Fox News that the collapse happened around the time heavy rain and strong wind hit the area, though the precise cause remained under investigation. They added that no drywall was involved in the collapse, only wooden beams.

The five injured victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities were waiting to remove the body of the deceased victim until a structural engineer could be found.

Officials said between 20 and 30 workers were in the area at the time of the collapse.

Click for more from The Dallas Morning News.