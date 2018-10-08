Texas townhouse under construction collapses killing 1, injuring 5 others

One person was killed and five others were injured Monday after a townhouse under construction collapsed in West Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told The Dallas Morning News that six people were inside the building when it collapsed at around 4 p.m. Officials told Fox News that the collapse happened around the time heavy rain and strong wind hit the area, though the precise cause remained under investigation. They added that no drywall was involved in the collapse, only wooden beams.

The five injured victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities were waiting to remove the body of the deceased victim until a structural engineer could be found.

Officials said between 20 and 30 workers were in the area at the time of the collapse.

