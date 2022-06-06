Texas teens ‘targeted,’ shot at graduation party, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gunfire erupted at a high school graduation party in West Texas over the weekend, putting five teens in the hospital, two of whom were in critical condition, authorities said.

The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 10800 block of Thunder Road in Socorro, police Chief David Burton said. As many as 100 people were at the party.

Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said. He indicated to news outlets that the attack was targeted.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro sits along the Mexico border and is about 15 miles south of El Paso.

Saturday’s shooting came amid a spate of high-profile shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks. Last month, an 18-year-old opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and injuring others. Less than two weeks later, another 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 21 people – including 19 children – at an elementary school in Texas.

And over the weekend, at least three people were killed and nearly a dozen other victims were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia.

