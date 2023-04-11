Texas teen accidentally shot dead by older sister

A 14-year-old Texas girl was shot and killed by her older sister in what police believe was an accidental shooting.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call on April 7, just two days before Easter. When police arrived, officers found Natavia Lewis, 14, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Fort Worth police said that Lewis was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Family members told FOX 4 that Lewis and her 21-year-old sister were spending time together when they found a firearm in a closet.

Lewis’ older sister allegedly said she thought the gun wasn’t loaded, but it went off and shot Lewis in the head.

It is still unclear who the gun belonged to.

"We were here. We heard a shot, and then we heard screaming," neighbor Maimee Calton told FOX 4. "Everything going on nowadays has a gun involved."

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal mishap and interviewed Lewis' family members.

No arrests have been made. Investigators said they believe no charges will be filed.

In a similar but unrelated incident, a 5-year-old boy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, accidentally shot himself with his mother's gun at his home April 5.

The boy found the firearm in an unsecured drawer, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia, and was injured while playing with the pistol.

The boy shot himself in the left thigh and was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in stable, but critical condition, police said.

The boy's grandmother, mother and two siblings were all inside the home at the time of the mishap. There was a heavy police presence outside the 3100 block of Patton Street after the shooting.

Philadelphia police recovered the weapon and are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time, though it is unclear if the mother owned the gun legally.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.