Texas teacher tried to traffic underage relative for sex to men in Morocco, cops say

A Texas junior high school teacher has reportedly been busted for sex trafficking an underage girl who was a family member, who had been enticed to pose in lingerie in sexually suggestive photos -- and who may have been bound for a group of men in Morocco.

Amber Parker, 37, of Teague, was charged last week with one count of trafficking, FOX44 Waco reports. The criminal complaint says Parker had a conversation in November on social media with three johns who lived in Morocco.

“This was good teamwork brought about because of someone’s report to us,” Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in announcing the arrest.

The complaint says that, during the conversation, the underage girl sent the sexually suggestive photos -- including one in panties, one in a shirt and others in lingerie, “one of which has her breast partially exposed and in her hand.” The girl reportedly told investigators Parker took the photos.

During the conversation, the johns were trying to have Parker and the girl travel to Casablanca to engage in sex acts after Parker indicated the girl was a virgin.

Authorities say they were contacted by family members who expressed concern over Parker’s intentions with the girl, The Associated Press reported.

Investigators learned Dec. 26 that Parker had gone alone to Morocco, according to FOX44. She was arrested when she returned.

Parker taught reading to eighth-graders in the Mexia School District, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, adding she was placed on administrative leave after her arrest.

FOX44 reported she resigned Thursday.

Parker is being held on $250,000 bail.