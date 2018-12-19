Expand / Collapse search
Scandinavian backpackers murdered in Moroccan mountains while they slept in their tents

Maren Ueland, 28, from Denmark, was attacked while sleeping in her tent Monday, police believe (Facebook)

Detectives investigating the horrific slaughter of two Scandinavian backpackers in their tent in Morocco believe it was sexually motivated.

It’s thought the three suspects from nearby Marrakech may have stalked Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Norway, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Denmark, before attacking them while they slept on Monday.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Norway, was also killed along with her friend. One had been decapitated, wile the other had a serious throat wound. (Facebook)

The women were found in and outside the tent. One had been decapitated, while the other had a serious throat wound.

But a police source told Morocco World News the murder investigation has excluded robbery as the motive because none of the victims’ belongings were missing.

This photo provided by Moroccan News website, Marrakechalaan.com, and dated Monday, Dec. 18, 2018, shows security personnel at the scene where the bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found dead, near Imlil in the High Atlas mountains, Morocco.

This photo provided by Moroccan News website, Marrakechalaan.com, and dated Monday, Dec. 18, 2018, shows security personnel at the scene where the bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found dead, near Imlil in the High Atlas mountains, Morocco. (Marrakechalaan.com via AP)

Rather, sexual assault may have been the motive for the crime at a spot six miles from the remote mountain village of Imlil, near the foot of Mount Toubkal, north Africa's highest peak.

It has emerged that the suspects were camped 2,000 feet from the pair.

