Scandinavian backpackers murdered in Moroccan mountains while they slept in their tents

Detectives investigating the horrific slaughter of two Scandinavian backpackers in their tent in Morocco believe it was sexually motivated.

It’s thought the three suspects from nearby Marrakech may have stalked Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Norway, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Denmark, before attacking them while they slept on Monday.

The women were found in and outside the tent. One had been decapitated, while the other had a serious throat wound.

But a police source told Morocco World News the murder investigation has excluded robbery as the motive because none of the victims’ belongings were missing.

Rather, sexual assault may have been the motive for the crime at a spot six miles from the remote mountain village of Imlil, near the foot of Mount Toubkal, north Africa's highest peak.

It has emerged that the suspects were camped 2,000 feet from the pair.

