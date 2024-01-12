Texas takes border crisis into its own hands, Haley hopeful ahead of Iowa and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

STANDING THEIR GROUND – Texas seizes control of park, blocks Border Patrol from entering. Continue reading …

‘MOMENTUM IS REAL’ – Nikki Haley hopeful ahead of Iowa caucuses. Continue reading …

‘ONLY THE BEGINNING’ – Former NYPD, LAPD Commissioner sees Dem city turnaround on crime fighting. Continue reading …

GOLD TARNISHED – CA sheriff torches Newsom's 'pro criminal' agenda after court blocks gun control law. Continue reading …

‘GRAVE CONCERN’ – House Republicans probe Lloyd Austin on hospitalization disclosure. Continue reading …

REALITY HERTZ – Rental company abandoning EVs was praised by Biden White House for 'accelerating' EV transition. Continue reading …

‘QUITE AMUSING’ – NY Dems' efforts to boot Trump from ballot rife with flaws: attorney. Continue reading …

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ – WARNING: Lawmaker's bill mandates automatic death penalty for child sex crimes following Epstein files release. Continue reading …

‘SERIOUSLY INJURED' – Hall-of-Fame female boxer gives dire warning about letting transwomen boxers compete with women. Continue reading …

CHARTERS CHUGGING – Charter schools see surge of Black, Hispanic interest despite union opposition. Continue reading …

’TROUBLING TO EMPLOYERS’ – Are employers avoiding hiring Gen Z for lack of professionalism? Continue reading …

‘LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR’ – Denver mayor turns to faith to deal with city's migrant crisis. Continue reading …

SEN. RICK SCOTT – Biden’s weakness created the conflicts in the Red Sea. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Transgender whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim tells Laura how after speaking out, the government may be investigating him. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – It's almost as if Biden's running the Trump prosecutions from the White House. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hunter feels no guilt, no remorse for not paying his fair share. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Lefties flap their lips about a Trump apocalypse. See video …

MISGUIDED POLICY – Biden admin continues push for two-state solution: 'efforts repeatedly fail.' Continued reading …

‘I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE’– Taylor Swift AI-generated ad dupes fans. Continue reading …

CALL OF THE WILD – Jack Carr's take on noted writer Jack London, born on this day, January 12: 'Fascinating character.' Continue reading …

‘PERFECT FIT’ – NFL Hall of Famer names best landing spot for Belichick after Patriots exit. Continue reading …

TRAVEL CHAOS – A bride reveals the unexpected drama involving a canceled flight just ahead of her wedding day. See video …

JIM JORDAN – This is the heart of the Hunter Biden scandal. See video …

KEVIN NEALON – Comedian says people have to lighten up a little. See video …

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"The White House has now confirmed to "Primetime" that Letitia James visited the White House not once, not twice, [but] three times. Before she sued the president, while she was suing the president and then once to see Kamala. But it's not just Letitia James in New York with the conspiracy with Biden. We're learning that District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia, also visited the White House, partied with Kamala and others."

– JESSE WATTERS

