SEAN HANNITY: Hunter feels no guilt, no remorse for not paying his fair share

SEAN HANNITY: Today, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in federal court to felony charges of tax evasion. Now, the president's 53-year-old son is accused of stiffing the government of more than $1 million in taxes. But apparently, Hunter feels no guilt, no remorse for not paying his fair share. He also seemingly has no regrets about defying that congressional subpoena.

So yesterday, while Hunter flouted his impunity during that surprise appearance on Capitol Hill to attend his very own contempt hearing, he sat in the back of the room glaring at lawmakers, his camera crew in tow. It was either a sad attempt to intimidate members of Congress or probably likely, a stunt for his upcoming documentary. Either way, Hunter didn't stick around for very long - fleeing the room after getting publicly humiliated by Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina.



Now the president's middle-aged son is an accused tax cheat facing allegations of corruption, bribery, FARA violations, gun crimes, drug crimes, sex crimes. And by the way, he expects to walk right into Capitol Hill after defying that congressional subpoena and face what? No scrutiny at all…

