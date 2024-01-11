JESSE WATTERS: It's almost as if Biden's running the Trump prosecutions from the White House

Fox News host Jesse Watters shares why the 2024 presidential election is different on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Political campaigns are traditionally staged at rallies, town halls, even small town diners – local politicking, where the candidate shakes hands, kisses babies and persuades voters. Not this year. Biden's campaign's called a lid because why campaign when you're arresting your rival? Donald Trump in court today, facing a financial assassination attempt. The former president asked Judge "Nudie" to delay closing arguments so he could mourn the passing of Melania's mother. Judge "Nudie" said no and barred him from making a closing argument. Seems totally fair. Trump's tormentor, New York Attorney General Letitia James, was all smiles. She brought a case that's never been tried in New York's 400-year history. No jury, no victim and the defendant wasn't allowed to speak. I wonder where a case like this came from.

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN BROUGHT ‘CHAOS’ TO US, VOWS TO BRING ‘SUCCESS’ IN POSSIBLE SECOND TERM

…

The White House has now confirmed to "Primetime" that Letitia James visited the White House not once, not twice, [but] three times. Before she sued the president, while she was suing the president and then once to see Kamala. But it's not just Letitia James in New York with the conspiracy with Biden. We're learning that District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia, also visited the White House, partied with Kamala and others. And the week after, the giggly Wiccan, you know, the grand jury's wacky forewoman, recommended charges against Donald Trump. You know, Fani? The DA who appointed the man she was diddling to prosecute Trump? Loverboy had never tried a felony. So Fani handed him almost $1 million in taxpayer cash and said, go get him. And loverboy took the cash and then took Fani on steamy Caribbean cruises. Fani's loverboy also conspiring with the White House, holding long meetings with the White House counsel, even billing them.

And when Fani wasn't getting sexual kickbacks and colluding with Biden's White House, she had Adam Schiff on speed-dial. Fani was working with Adam Schiff in the January 6th case to build the Georgia prosecution. You remember the January 6th committee that banned Republicans from joining and then destroyed all the evidence they collected. It's almost as if Biden's running the Trump prosecutions from the White House.

…

All cases against Trump [were] brought after he announced. All cases [were] brought by Democrat prosecutors. But Biden insists his political rival is being prosecuted independently.

…

Every single one of Trump's prosecutions leads directly back to Biden. It's political lawfare, and Biden's the general. But the media says Biden's clean, and Trump wants to be nailed to the cross.