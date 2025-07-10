Texas suspect who damaged ICE vehicle, ‘aggressively pursued’ agents is arrested: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was arrested in Texas after allegedly damaging and chasing down an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle, police said.

The office of Harris County Constable Mark Herman said the incident unfolded Wednesday near a shopping plaza in Humble, just outside of Houston.

"ICE agents reported that they were being aggressively pursued by an unknown suspect," it said in a post on Facebook. "Deputies quickly responded and located the suspect, identified as Sergio Olivares."

"An investigation revealed that Olivares had confronted the federal agents, damaged a side mirror on their vehicle, and then chased them down the roadway in a reckless and dangerous manner, endangering surrounding motorists," the office added.

Constables then helped ICE bring the situation under control and took Olivares into custody without further incident, authorities said.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Olivares was charged with criminal mischief and is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $500 bond.

The incident happened just days after the Justice Department named 10 individuals charged with shooting a police officer in the neck and opening fire on other correctional officers outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on the Fourth of July.

"On Independence Day, a group of about 15 rioters violently attacked the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas – and shot at a local police officer," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The officer sustained an injury to his neck and was transported to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, he has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery."

A gunman also ambushed Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas, on Monday.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and Matt Finn contributed to this report.