Texas student, 15, dies after shooting teacher at high school, authorities say

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A 15-year-old Texas high school student has died after he shot a teacher Monday morning, authorities said.

The teacher was shot at the Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, a suburb north of San Antonio, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said.

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The student died and the teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital. Her condition was unknown, authorities said.

The sheriff's office didn't specify how the teen died.

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The high school was placed on lockdown. Law enforcement officials later said the building had been secured and that students and staff were transported by bus to Bulverde Middle School.

Parents were asked to bring identification to pick up their children.

Authorities have not identified the teen or the student involved in the shooting.

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A motive has not been disclosed.