Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Texas

Texas student, 15, dies after shooting teacher at high school, authorities say

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital and the school placed on lockdown, with no motive disclosed

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old Texas high school student has died after he shot a teacher Monday morning, authorities said. 

The teacher was shot at the Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, a suburb north of San Antonio, the Comal County Sheriff's Office said. 

ARMED TEXAS MAN IN DRESSED TACTICAL GEAR ARRESTED AFTER GOING INTO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL THROUGH UNSECURE DOOR

A view of Hill Country College Prepatory High School

A suspected teen shooter who wounded a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, a suburb north of San Antonio, has died, authorities said Monday.  (KTBC)

The student died and the teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital. Her condition was unknown, authorities said. 

The sheriff's office didn't specify how the teen died. 

7-YEAR-OLD INJURES HAND AFTER ACCIDENTALLY DISCHARGING FIREARM IN MARYLAND CLASSROOM

A police vehicle on the street

A sheriff's vehicle on a street near Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, a suburb north of San Antonio. (KTBC)

The high school was placed on lockdown. Law enforcement officials later said the building had been secured and that students and staff were transported by bus to Bulverde Middle School.

Parents were asked to bring identification to pick up their children. 

Authorities have not identified the teen or the student involved in the shooting

A sheriff's vehicle on the street

A sheriff's vehicle on a street near Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, a suburb north of San Antonio. (KTBC)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A motive has not been disclosed. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue