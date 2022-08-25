Texas stash house holding dozens of illegal immigrants in ‘dire conditions’ discovered near Mexican border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents in El Paso discovered a stash house on Monday holding dozens of illegal immigrants from Central America in "dire conditions."

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso. HSI said the house did not have a working stove, refrigerator, air conditioning, or bathroom.

Of the immigrants discovered, 12 were from Mexico, eight from were from Ecuador, seven were Guatemala, one was from Honduras, and one was from El Salvador. HSI said there were 24 men and five women, ranging between 18 and 42 in age. All were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

"Human smugglers see people as merchandise and victimize them for profit," Francisco Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso, said in a statement. "HSI will continue to target transnational criminal organizations engaged in this crime."

Earlier this year, the FBI said El Paso was increasingly becoming a destination for crimes involving kidnapping and virtual kidnapping and extortion.

"These types of cases are tragic," Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said in a February statement. "It’s not the amount of money involved; it’s the fact innocent victims are tricked into believing their loved ones are in danger and the horror and helplessness they feel as they scramble to secure what they think is their release."