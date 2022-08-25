Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

Texas stash house holding dozens of illegal immigrants in ‘dire conditions’ discovered near Mexican border

Homeland Security Investigations special agents discovered the stash containing 29 illegal immigrants in El Paso

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Federal agents in El Paso discovered a stash house on Monday holding dozens of illegal immigrants from Central America in "dire conditions." 

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents discovered 29 immigrants in a stash house in the 3700 block of Nashville Avenue in El Paso. HSI said the house did not have a working stove, refrigerator, air conditioning, or bathroom. 

 Nearly 30  illegal immigrants discovered at a stash house in El Paso, Texas.

Of the immigrants discovered, 12 were from Mexico, eight from were from Ecuador, seven were Guatemala, one was from Honduras, and one was from El Salvador. HSI said there were 24 men and five women, ranging between 18 and 42 in age. All were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. 

"Human smugglers see people as merchandise and victimize them for profit," Francisco Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso, said in a statement. "HSI will continue to target transnational criminal organizations engaged in this crime."

Earlier this year, the FBI said El Paso was increasingly becoming a destination for crimes involving kidnapping and virtual kidnapping and extortion. 

"These types of cases are tragic," Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said in a February statement. "It’s not the amount of money involved; it’s the fact innocent victims are tricked into believing their loved ones are in danger and the horror and helplessness they feel as they scramble to secure what they think is their release."

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  