200 migrants arriving in NYC from Texas on 4 buses as Adams official hits back at Abbott: 'Shameful'

New York City officials slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as they welcomed more migrants arriving on buses from Texas.

Thursday morning, three buses had already arrived from Texas with one more expected, for a total of more than 200 asylum seekers coming to the Big Apple. This is after a record 237 asylum seekers arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal on Wednesday.

"As in previous days, our priority is to make sure that the asylum seekers are well. We have food water medical services inside the port authority," Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, told reporters.

While the city is greeting the migrants with open arms, they chastised Abbott for "politicizing the situation" by sending them there.

"He’s weaponizing asylum seekers," Castro said. "It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes."

Castro was not the only official in Mayor Eric Adams's administration to blast Abbott. City Comptroller Brad Lander said that the way Abbott was busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. was "inhumane" and "disgusting."

"It’s not only a denial of what’s best in our humanity, it is a fundamental turning of his back on what’s best about America," he said.

At the same time, Lander said that New Yorkers "know that this is an immigrant city that so many of our people were refugees, that what’s best about this country is that it is a place for freedom and welcome for people who are fleeing violence and war from all over the world." He likened the Port Authority to a "modern-day equivalent" of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

Lander said that people are on hand to help migrants with various services including shelter, food, legal services, and finding any relatives they may be seeking.

With over 1,500 migrants now arriving on buses in New York City, Lander said the city's resources are being stretched thin as they provide shelter, food, legal services, and more. He said that the city's shelter system is "right up at its capacity," and that they are looking into expanding and renting hotel space.

"This is why FEMA needs to provide resources," Landers said, calling on the federal emergency agency to help.

New York City has a right to housing, so the government has to help the migrants find a place to stay.

"We have a moral obligation to make sure that everyone is housed, everyone receives the medical attention they need, every young person has access to a good quality education, and so much more, City Councilwoman Shahana Hanif said.

Earlier this month, Adams himself called Abbott's actions "horrific."

Abbott has explained his decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., as a way to cope with the overwhelming number of migrants crossing the southern border into his state, while the Biden administration fails to help. He called Adams's opposition "rank hypocrisy," given New York City's sanctuary status.

"Mayor Adams said that they welcome in illegal immigrants, and now once that they have to deal with the reality of it, they're suddenly flummoxed and they cannot handle it," Abbott said. "They are now getting a taste of what we're having to deal with."

Abbott said that only when people understand the situation that Texas faces, will the Biden administration realize that they have to "finally start enforcing the laws passed by Congress to secure the border."