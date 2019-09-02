Texas shooting victims include dad gunned down in front of wife, kids

A 40-year-old former teacher died Saturday during a shooting spree in West Texas after he was shot while sitting in traffic in front of his wife and two children, a report said.

Joseph Griffith was remembered by his family for his sense of humor and his dedication to his family, The Odessa American newspaper reported. He worked six days a week to support his family and was killed while on his way with his family to have their portraits taken, according to the paper.

GUNMAN LOST JOB HOURS BEFORE : REPORT

“This maniac pulled up next to him and shot him, took his life, murdered my baby brother,” Carla Byrne, his sister, told The Washington Post.

Authorities in Texas are working to determine what led to the shooting rampage that started with a traffic stop on Saturday and ended when the gunman—who was identified in a press release—was gunned down in a movie theater parking lot in Odessa. He killed seven and injured 22.

Among the victims included a 29-year-old mail carrier who was “carjacked and murdered” while on the job. Authorities said there were about 15 crime scenes.

The 22 injured included three law enforcement officers and a 17-month-old who will undergo an operation on Monday to remove shrapnel from her chest.