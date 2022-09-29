Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Texas shooting leaves 5 dead, suspect in custody, authorities say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was also investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people were confirmed dead Thursday and a suspect was in custody following a shooting in Texas, authorities said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the 800 block of South Monroe Street in McGregor, near Waco.

Authorities say an officer-involved shooting also occurred. The identities of the victims and details about either shooting were not disclosed during a news briefing. 

TEXAS BORDER PATROL STOPS WRONG-WAY DRIVER DURING HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPT; SUSPECT ESCAPES

  • Texas shooting kills 5
    Image 1 of 2

    Yellow tape blocks off a crime scene in McGregor, Texas. Five people were confirmed dead Thursday following a shooting there. (KWKT)

  • Texas shooting kills 5, police say
    Image 2 of 2

    The scene in McGregor, Texas, where five people were confirmed dead in a shooting Thursday. (KWKT)

"The main thing was an officer-involved shooting, as well as another incident that took place," a DPS spokesperson told reporters. 

An unidentified suspect was in police custody, he said. 

The McGregor Independent School District told FOX 44 News that all extracurricular activities were canceled for Thursday night, and a decision about Friday night’s events will be made later.

Nearby Troy ISD also canceled its freshman and junior varsity football games in light of the shooting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.