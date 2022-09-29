Texas shooting leaves 5 dead, suspect in custody, authorities say

Five people were confirmed dead Thursday and a suspect was in custody following a shooting in Texas, authorities said.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the 800 block of South Monroe Street in McGregor, near Waco.

Authorities say an officer-involved shooting also occurred. The identities of the victims and details about either shooting were not disclosed during a news briefing.

"The main thing was an officer-involved shooting, as well as another incident that took place," a DPS spokesperson told reporters.

An unidentified suspect was in police custody, he said.

The McGregor Independent School District told FOX 44 News that all extracurricular activities were canceled for Thursday night, and a decision about Friday night’s events will be made later.

Nearby Troy ISD also canceled its freshman and junior varsity football games in light of the shooting.