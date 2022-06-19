Texas drive-by shooting at family BBQ leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded: police

Expand / Collapse search
Texas
By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A drive-by shooter opened fire on a family barbeque in Texas on Saturday night, killing two people and wounding five others, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. in the 2500 block of Patron Drive in San Antonio, where a family was having a barbeque in their front yard, FOX29 San Antonio reported, citing police.

"A family was barbecuing out in front of the house and someone drove by and unloaded on them, firing off about twenty or thirty rounds," Chief William McManus told reporters at the scene.

McManus said gunfire from the unknown suspect struck a total of seven people including five men in their 20s to early 40s and two women. Police said two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six children who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were unharmed, McManus said.

San Antonio Police Chief speaks with reporters at the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Last month, McManus said police responded to that same home for a report of deadly conduct, but did not elaborate.

No further details were immediately provided.