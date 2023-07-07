Texas sex offender charged with sex trafficking, allegedly enticed child victims through Snapchat

Texas authorities arrested a registered sex offender in Hays County for allegedly harboring and sexually trafficking a child victim Thursday.

San Antonio resident Diego Cortez, 24, was charged with harboring a runaway child, in addition to a first-degree felony charge of child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct.

Hays County authorities were dispatched to Kyle, Texas, after hearing reports about a 10-year-old girl running away from home. Police said they believe Cortez "enticed" her to leave her residence and go to San Antonio, before later returning her back to Kyle that afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a White 2022 Volkswagen leaving the Kyle area and identified Cortez as the suspect.

"Upon further investigation, deputies determined Cortez is a registered sex offender out of San Antonio, Texas, and enticed the juvenile victim to leave her residence," Hays County Sheriff's Office said in a statement,

Cortez reportedly interacted with minors on Snapchat under the usernames Dfordiegs and Slowbass4367. He allegedly pretended to be a young teen to gain the trust of underage victims.

Police believe that Cortez had sex with the 10-year-old victim at least once.

"Through follow-up interviews, Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that, on more than one occasion, Cortez had sexual intercourse with the missing juvenile, as well as other children in and around San Antonio and surrounding areas," the sheriff's office explained.

Authorities are working to identify other victims. Anyone with information about the case is asking to contact Sergeant Mark Opiela at 512-393-7896.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case. There are no additional details at this time.