Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas grain elevator collapse traps multiple people: Police

Two individuals were rescued from the collapsed grain elevator and another was believed to be still inside

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Scenes of 'panic and bloodshed' in Texas, Pennsylvania: Mike Tobin Video

Scenes of 'panic and bloodshed' in Texas, Pennsylvania: Mike Tobin

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin has the latest on mass shootings in Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia and Baltimore on 'Special Report.'

Multiple people were trapped by two collapsed grain elevators in Tynan, Texas, on Tuesday night, authorities say.

Bee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident in a Facebook post. Officials reported that the two grain elevators collapsed on Tuesday evening.

"It was reported several subjects were trapped inside," Bee County Sheriff's Office wrote. "At of the time of this press release 2 subjects have been rescued and sent to area hospitals."

The sheriff's office asked all residents to avoid the area as first responders work at the scene of the incident.

TEXAS OFFICIALS USE APPLE AIRTAG FEATURE TO HELP TRACK DOWN MISSING PURSE: REPORT

Collapsed grain structure

The Bee County Sheriff's Office in Texas asked all residents to avoid the area of the collapse. (Lydia Perez/3News)

"All personnel on scene are still actively searching for another individual believe to be still trapped under the debris," the post added.

According to KIII-TV, one of the grain elevators reportedly ruptured and collapsed onto two semi-trailer trucks.

Grain elevator collapse scene

One of the grain elevators ruptured and collapsed onto two semi-trailer trucks, according to local reports. (Lydia Perez/3News)

There is a third victim believed to be trapped under the debris. The status of the victims' injuries are unknown. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Bee County Sheriff's office for more information, but did not hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities near ruptured grain elevators

Several people were trapped by the collapse of two grain elevators in Tynan, Texas on Tuesday night, authorities reported. (Lydia Perez/3News)

Local authorities are actively investigating the incident. There are no additional details at this time. 

This is a breaking news situation. Check back with us for updates.