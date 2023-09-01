Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas school mandate requiring armed officers at every campus after deadly Uvalde shooting hits roadblocks

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022 left 19 students and 2 teachers dead

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
Texas schools have been unable to install armed officers on every campus, a requirement that materialized following last year’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Immediately after the shooting, the state — and the nation — were divided on how best to ensure the safety of children in schools as the scourge of gun violence continued to plague the classroom. Texas lawmakers sewed a vision of having at least one armed officer on every campus across the state’s school districts to serve as a first line of defense before traditional law enforcement could arrive.

These lawmakers even passed a law requiring the presence of armed officers, but their mandate, which took effect Friday, has run into several roadblocks such as the schools not having enough money or available personnel.

Dozens of Texas' largest school districts, responsible for educating many of the state's 5 million students, have been forced to start their new school years and reopen classrooms without meeting the state's new requirements.

TEXAS GIRL, 10, ARMS HERSELF TO SAVE MOM FROM ASSAULT, POLICE SAY

An officer at a school

Southside Independent School District police officer Ruben Cardenas keeps watch as students arrive at Freedom Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas has nearly 9,000 public school campuses, second only to California, making the requirement the largest of its kind in the U.S.

The mandate was included in House Bill 3, a safety bill Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed in June.

Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, which has more than 140,000 students, said she supports the idea of the added security but said the state did not supply enough money to meet its own requirement.

"We all support the idea," Elizalde told The Associated Press. "The biggest challenge for all superintendents is that this is yet again an unfunded mandate."

The victims of the Uvalde shooting

This photo taken on May 24, 2023, shows pictures of victims of a school mass shooting placed at the former Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Robb Elementary School welcome sign

A mass shooting at the former Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 pupils and two teachers dead. (Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Local school officials told AP that Texas gave districts about $15,000 per campus, but the sum is hardly sufficient. In Dallas, Elizalde said an extra $75,000 is needed for each additional officer in Texas’ second-largest district.

COUSIN OF UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED THREATS TO SCHOOL: 'DO THE SAME THING'

Some districts have also turned to private security firms or have armed more staff and teachers.

"This is probably new to everybody at this stage of the game. It's expensive," said Charles Hollis, director of operations at L&P Global Security in Dallas, which until this year had not put guards at public schools.

People holding candles

The community gathered to remember those that were lost in a shooting last year at Robb Elementary that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. (Sergio Flores for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

People at a vigil

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2023. (Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Not only is funding for officers an issue, others are not finding enough of them to fill thousands of openings across the U.S. amid an ongoing national shortfall of officers.

Florida became the first state to pass a requirement to have an armed officer on school campuses following 2018’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Abbott's office for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

The new Texas law does not require districts to report compliance, so there is no official record showing how many schools are or are not meeting the standard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.