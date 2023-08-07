Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Cousin of Uvalde school shooter arrested for alleged threats to school: 'Do the same thing'

The San Antonio teenage boy's mother called the police to report the alleged threats made by her son

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
How Matthew McConaughey and a GOP lawmaker are helping schools after Uvalde shooting Video

How Matthew McConaughey and a GOP lawmaker are helping schools after Uvalde shooting

Actor Matthew McConaughey and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, discuss their Greenlights Grant Initiative on 'Special Report.' 

A cousin of Salvador Ramos, the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a school. 

The teenage boy's mother reported he was planning to "do the same thing" as Ramos, Fox 29 reported. He reportedly made statements to his sister, who told their mother, who called the police. 

The mother said she was concerned because the teen is on probation and was intoxicated when he allegedly made the threats. They also live near an elementary school. She overheard a phone conversation where the boy was trying to acquire an AR-15 through an illegal private sale, the news report said. 

The sister said she was giving her brother a ride when he allegedly threatened to shoot her in the head and to "shoot the school."

TEXAS ROAD RAGE SUSPECT SPRAY-PAINTS VICTIM'S BEFORE HAVING CAN TURNED ON HIM: AUTHORITIES 

Robb Elementary School

Privacy barriers and bike racks maintain a perimeter at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, after a video was released showing the May shooting inside the school in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., July 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal)

UVALDE SHOOTING REPORT FINDS ‘CULTURE OF NONCOMPLIANCE’ AMONG STAFF

Ramos, 18, entered Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, after killing his grandmother at their home earlier that day. He then killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others. 

Suspected Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos

Image of Salvador Ramos. (Uvalde Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He was later killed by first responders, who were heavily criticized for taking too long to act while barricaded inside a classroom. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.