Texas principal could get 20 years in jail for planting camera in locker room to catch coach yelling

A North Texas middle school principal is accused of placing a hidden video camera in a locker room during her daughter's high school basketball game to see how much the coach yelled at the players.

Wendee Long, 46, was indicted by a Denton County grand jury last week on two felony charges: improper photography or visual recording, and unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications -- what's commonly known as wiretapping, said assistant prosecutor Jamie Beck. The improper photography charge carries a punishment of 180 days to two years in a state jail, and the wiretapping charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Long turned herself in this week, and jail records show she was released after posting $25,000 bail.

Her attorney, Daniel Peugh, said his client has not violated any law and will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Argyle school board members said they received copies of the video in the mail anonymously and gave one to police. Authorities have said the video, recorded during halftime of Argyle High School's game in Sanger in February, does not show inappropriate images of the girls. They believe it was recorded to capture the basketball coach's actions.

Beck has said there was evidence that Long came up with the plan and encouraged her teenage daughter to make the video. A grand jury did not indict Long's daughter and she does not face charges, Beck said.

Long, a former school board member in Argyle, is principal of a Fort Worth-area middle school and has been placed on leave, according to officials in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

