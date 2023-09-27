Texas priest accused of sexually abusing parishioner in her 70s: police

A Texas Catholic priest was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a parishioner in her 70s, police say.

Rev. George Mbugua Ndungu, 42, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, according to FOX 29 San Antonio.

A native of Kenya, Ndungu had served at multiple churches in the San Antonio area since 2017. Authorities say he most recently worked at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

According to KSAT, an employee first told the archdiocese that Ndungu had said inappropriate things to her. Another victim — a woman in her 70s — alleged that Ndungu sexually assaulted her three different times.

The victim was reportedly a parishioner who turned to Ndungu for spiritual guidance. The archdiocese hired their own private investigator to review the matter.

"An elderly lady did come forward, a member of that parish came forward and indicated that on three separate occasions, beginning on November of 2022, this suspect did attempt to sexually assault and was successful in sexually assaulting her," Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a presser. He also described Ndungu as a "predator."

The suspect was reportedly removed from the church once the allegations were made. The Archdiocese of San Antonio released a statement affirming that they take sexual assault allegations seriously.

"The safety and well-being of all people are very important, and the church’s safe-environment policies seek to protect everyone, most especially children and vulnerable adults," the statement, which was obtained by FOX 29, read. "We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse to contact law enforcement."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for additional information but has not heard back. Fox News Digital also reached out to Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church for a statement.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No other details are available.