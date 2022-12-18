Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas and its power grid brace for a holiday cold snap amid nationwide deep freeze

The weather forecast has evoked memories of last year’s deep freeze that crippled the state’s power grid

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Texas is bracing for a holiday cold snap this week amid a nationwide deep freeze that will put its power grid to the test. 

By the end of the week, FOX Weather reports, much of the northern part of Texas will see temperatures drop into the teens and 20s. 

The sun sets behind power transmission lines in Texas.

The sun sets behind power transmission lines in Texas. (Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images))

The weather forecast has evoked memories of last year’s deep freeze that crippled the state’s power grid and left millions of Texans without electricity for days. 

MAJOR WINTER STORM ON TRACK FOR CHRISTMAS WEEK, FORECASTERS SAY

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s power grid, says it is closely monitoring weather forecasts and models and "expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates." 

The power grid operator said it has been working closely with the Public Utility Commission for the past 18 months to implement reforms, increase grid reliability – including weatherization – bring more generation online sooner if needed, and purchase more reserve power. 

Snow falls on a ground crew working outside a parked plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.  The historic freeze covered the Lone Star State and left millions without power. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Snow falls on a ground crew working outside a parked plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.  The historic freeze covered the Lone Star State and left millions without power. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable," ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in a statement. "We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week." 

