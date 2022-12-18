Texas and its power grid brace for a holiday cold snap amid nationwide deep freeze

Texas is bracing for a holiday cold snap this week amid a nationwide deep freeze that will put its power grid to the test.

By the end of the week, FOX Weather reports, much of the northern part of Texas will see temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.

The weather forecast has evoked memories of last year’s deep freeze that crippled the state’s power grid and left millions of Texans without electricity for days.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s power grid, says it is closely monitoring weather forecasts and models and "expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand and will continue to provide updates."

The power grid operator said it has been working closely with the Public Utility Commission for the past 18 months to implement reforms, increase grid reliability – including weatherization – bring more generation online sooner if needed, and purchase more reserve power.

"Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable," ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said in a statement. "We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week."