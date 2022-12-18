Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say

A major winter storm brewing this week is likely to bring a white Christmas to parts of the country and threaten to impact travel for the holidays, according to forecasters.

Snow, rain and strong winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures part of an arctic cold front moving south out of Canada, FOX Weather reported.

"Our confidence is growing, and what that means is that there's more agreement on the forecast data, so the significant winter storm becomes more likely," FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said. "The timing right now is that this could last into Christmas weekend. For some, it's a nightmare. For others, this could be dreaming of a white Christmas come true."

Heavy snow and strong wind from the system has the potential to disrupt travel and cause power outages, according to the outlet.

MOJOR STORM BLASTS NEW ENGLAND, NEW YORK, LEAVING THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER IN FREEZING TEMPERATURES

Light to moderate snow is expected to develop Wednesday across the Northern Rockies and northern Plains before moving south and east.

Forecast models are beginning to show a powerful low-pressure system developing across the Midwest and Great Lakes that could dump heavy snow from Oklahoma to the Great Lakes between Thursday night and Saturday, according to FOX Weather’s Forecast Center.

The Northeast may see heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts as plunging temperatures could threaten to dump snow in the region.

TEXAS, LOUISIANA HIT WITH TORNADOES, MORE EXPECTED AMID DEADLY WINTER STORM SWEEPING THE SOUTH

"Major East Coast storms over the decades have occurred in this type of setup, bringing the risk for heavy snow and rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding, severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes on the southern side of the storm," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forecasters have said that those traveling or shopping this week should plan ahead in case of disruptions from the winter storm.