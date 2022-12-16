Snowy weather to persist in interior Northeast through weekend

A coastal low that brought rain, wind, snow and ice to the Northeast will start to move out, but heavy snow will continue across interior sections through Saturday.

TEXAS, LOUISIANA HIT WITH TORNADOES, MORE EXPECTED AMID DEADLY WINTER STORM SWEEPING THE SOUTH

Blizzard warnings are still posted for sections of the northern Plains, as blustery conditions persist.

Things will begin to wind down later on Friday.

And, get set for the coldest air of the season to invade much of the country starting Sunday and lasting through the week of Christmas.