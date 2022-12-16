Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Snowy weather to persist in interior Northeast through weekend

Cold weather will invade much of the US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A coastal low that brought rain, wind, snow and ice to the Northeast will start to move out, but heavy snow will continue across interior sections through Saturday.  

Blizzard warnings are still posted for sections of the northern Plains, as blustery conditions persist.  

Things will begin to wind down later on Friday.  

And, get set for the coldest air of the season to invade much of the country starting Sunday and lasting through the week of Christmas.

