Texas Popeyes employee selling drugs on the clock shoots at customer trying to rob him: police

Yadiel Gonzalez, 20, allegedly tried selling marijuana in a restroom when a buyer attempted to rob him, leading to shots being fired

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Popeyes new hire in Texas was allegedly selling marijuana while on the clock, and shot at a customer trying to rob him during a drug deal, authorities said. 

Yadiel Gonzalez, 20, was wearing his work uniform and apron when he was arrested Wednesday after Harris County constable deputies responded to the fried chicken and seafood fast-food restaurant over reports of shots fired, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office said. 

Employees reported a co-worker firing shots at someone in the parking lot. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned Gonzalez was allegedly selling marijuana on the job. 

Deputies arrest Yadiel Gonzalez while in his Popeyes uniform in a parking lot next to a police vehicle.

Yadiel Gonzalez, 20, was arrested after allegedly shooting at a male during a drug deal while on the clock at a Popeyes restaurant in Harris County, Texas.  (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

A male came into the Popeyes to purchase marijuana and went with Gonzalez into a restroom to conduct a drug deal, authorities said. The customer tried stealing a backpack with the drugs inside during the alleged transaction. 

Gonzalez and the male walked outside to the parking lot and fired at the male, who fled and was not injured, with a firearm, authorities said. 

Deputies arrested Gonzalez and found his backpack in a trash bin. Inside were drugs and a firearm, investigators said. 

A mugshot of Yadiel Gonzalez with his orange Popeyes T-shirt

Yadiel Gonzalez mugshot (Mark Herman/Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Gonzalez is charged with unlawful carrying a weapon, deadly conduct, and tampering with evidence.  A statement from Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Popeye's, told Fox News Digital that Gonzalez has been fired. 

"This dangerous and unacceptable behavior involved a teenager who was employed for less than a month at this Texas restaurant," the statement said. "The employee involved was immediately terminated, and the franchisee who owns this restaurant is cooperating with the local police."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.