Video shows moment Jack-in-the-Box employee opened fire on drive-thru customer and family

A Jack-in-the-Box employee in Texas opened fire on a drive-thru customer in March 2021, and now, video has been released showing the moment the incident escalated.

FOX 26 Houston reported that the incident happened at a Jack-in-the-Box near George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on March 3, 2021.

That night, Florida resident Anthony Ramos picked up his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter from the airport.

HOUSTON MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING WIFE AFTER 911 OPERATOR RECALLED HEARING GUNSHOT DURING HER CALL

The family ordered food from the drive-thru and were met at the window by restaurant worker Alloniea Ford.

When Ramos received his food, he asked for the missing curly fries, which were denied by Ford.

The two became involved in a verbal argument, which was captured during the nearly 23-minute surveillance footage obtained by the news station.

POLICE APPEAR TO THREATEN GIRL, 11, WITH CHILD PORN CHARGES AFTER FATHER'S CALL FOR HELP

Ford left the video frame briefly and came back, arguing even more.

After about nine minutes, tensions escalated further when Ford left the window, took a firearm from her pocket and put it back.

One of Ford’s co-workers attempted to calm the situation, but Ford returns and argued with Ramos even more.

FIRED HOUSTON OFFICER HAS DWI CHARGE DROPPED DESPITE BLOWING NEARLY TWICE THE LEGAL LIMIT

She then started throwing packets of ketchup at Ramos’s truck, and he retaliated by throwing some of the items he received back at her.

That’s when the other employee closed and locked the drive-thru window, until Ford unlocked and reopened it.

Ford grabbed the gun from her pocket, pointed it at Ramos and fired off multiple shots as he sped away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of the bullets struck the occupants of the vehicle, or the vehicle itself.

Ford was ultimately convicted in court of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her probation concluded in June.