Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Video shows moment Jack-in-the-Box employee opened fire on drive-thru customer and family

Argument between customer and employee escalated after curly fries were reportedly missing from the order

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Jack in the Box employee opens fire on customer over curly fries Video

Jack in the Box employee opens fire on customer over curly fries

Video shows the moment a former Jack in the Box employee opens fire on a customer on March 3, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Video courtesy of Randall Kallinen, lawyer of the family.

A Jack-in-the-Box employee in Texas opened fire on a drive-thru customer in March 2021, and now, video has been released showing the moment the incident escalated.

FOX 26 Houston reported that the incident happened at a Jack-in-the-Box near George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on March 3, 2021.

That night, Florida resident Anthony Ramos picked up his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter from the airport.

HOUSTON MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING WIFE AFTER 911 OPERATOR RECALLED HEARING GUNSHOT DURING HER CALL

Employee shoots at drive-thru customer

Alloniea Ford was seen on surveillance footage shooting at a customer and his family at a Jack-in-the-Box in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. (Video courtesy of Randall Kallinen, lawyer of the family)

The family ordered food from the drive-thru and were met at the window by restaurant worker Alloniea Ford.

When Ramos received his food, he asked for the missing curly fries, which were denied by Ford.

The two became involved in a verbal argument, which was captured during the nearly 23-minute surveillance footage obtained by the news station.

POLICE APPEAR TO THREATEN GIRL, 11, WITH CHILD PORN CHARGES AFTER FATHER'S CALL FOR HELP

Employee holds handgun

Alloniea Ford is seen on surveillance footage holding a handgun after shooting at a customer and his family at a Jack-in-the-Box in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. (Video courtesy of Randall Kallinen, lawyer of the family)

Ford left the video frame briefly and came back, arguing even more.

After about nine minutes, tensions escalated further when Ford left the window, took a firearm from her pocket and put it back.

One of Ford’s co-workers attempted to calm the situation, but Ford returns and argued with Ramos even more.

FIRED HOUSTON OFFICER HAS DWI CHARGE DROPPED DESPITE BLOWING NEARLY TWICE THE LEGAL LIMIT

Houston Police Department logo

Houston Police Department vehicle (Houston Police Department)

She then started throwing packets of ketchup at Ramos’s truck, and he retaliated by throwing some of the items he received back at her.

That’s when the other employee closed and locked the drive-thru window, until Ford unlocked and reopened it.

Ford grabbed the gun from her pocket, pointed it at Ramos and fired off multiple shots as he sped away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of the bullets struck the occupants of the vehicle, or the vehicle itself.

Ford was ultimately convicted in court of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her probation concluded in June.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.