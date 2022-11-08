Expand / Collapse search
Texas police say two dead in shooting at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office

One of the victims in the active shooting was an employee of the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano
Two people died in an active shooter situation at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office in Texas, authorities said Tuesday. 

Sheriff's deputies and police officers responded to the site around 4:30 p.m. to reports of an active shooter on the second floor of the building, Fox Dallas reported. 

TEXAS POLICE SEEK WOMAN ACCUSED OF STEALING $20,000 IN JEWELRY FROM DALLAS STORE

Authorities responded to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter where two people died, including the suspect, officials said.

Authorities responded to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter where two people died, including the suspect, officials said. (Fox Dallas)

One male and a female were found dead. The killing was part of a murder-suicide, the news outlet reported.

"There's no suspect at large," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown told reporters. "We believe that the suspect is one of the subjects that is deceased."

She did not say if the suspect had committed suicide. 

One of the victims was an employee at the Medical Examiner's Office, authorities said. They did not specify which one. 

Investigators did not know the relationship between both of the deceased. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.