Texas police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store

The suspect stuffed more than $20,000 worth of jewelry in her dress

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Dallas police are on the lookout for a woman who took off with more than $20,000 worth of fine jewelry. 

Security footage caught the suspect entering New World Jewelry, located at 10830 Grissom, on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

When the employee was distracted, the suspect began taking and concealing jewelry into her dress pockets. She continues to do so for 40 minutes.

Dallas police describes the suspect as a black woman in her 50-60s.

Dallas police describes the suspect as a black woman in her 50-60s. (Dallas Police Department)

Dallas authorities say that the suspect hid over $20,000 worth of jewelry during that time.

Surveillance video showed that she left in a newer model white Nissan Rogue. Police described the suspect as a black woman, 50-60 years old, wearing a long shirt over gray pants, a knit hair cover, and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. G. Waller at 214-670-6053 or email george.waller@dallaspolice.gov.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 