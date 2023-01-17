Texas police say young women found dead at San Antonio Travelodge motel

Two young women were found shot to death at a motel in northeastern San Antonio on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Housekeepers discovered the bodies around 11:00 a.m. in a room on the second floor of a Travelodge By Wyndham, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

"We don’t know right now if this is a murder-suicide or a double-murder," McManus said during a briefing at the scene.

Both women appear to be in their late teens or early 20s. Emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced both of them dead at 11:41 a.m.

A medical examiner will determine their identities and manners of death.

Homicide detectives were canvassing the area to search for witnesses and surveillance video that could shed light on what happened.

Wyndham did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.