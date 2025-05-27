Texas police arrest suspect after fatal jet ski hit-and-run

Police in Grapevine, Texas, announced Tuesday that they have made an arrest in connection with the death of an Air Force cadet candidate over Memorial Day weekend.

"Texas Game Wardens and the Grapevine Police Department have Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez, the suspect tied to the death of Ava Moore in custody," the department said in a Facebook post. "We are thankful for the help of fellow law enforcement officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations."

Grapevine police said in an earlier Facebook post that they were searching for a female "who was driving the jet ski that hit Ava Moore."

According to police, a passenger on the jet ski remained on the scene, while the operator of the craft allegedly fled and then left with an unidentified male. The pair allegedly crashed into a vehicle during their escape from the scene.

Grapevine police said they are investigating the alleged hit-and-run.

"Investigators are actively looking for both the PWC (personal watercraft) operator and the driver of the vehicle," the post said, imploring anyone with information to come forward.

"Our thoughts are with Ava’s family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe."

According to Fox4, Moore was just weeks away from her lifelong dream of joining the military. She was scheduled to leave for Air Force basic training and was home in Texas visiting family during Memorial Day weekend.

Moore was reportedly a student and star basketball player at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado.

Her coach, Ke’sha Blanton, spoke to the media outlet.

"You know, we talked throughout the course of the year that at some point in her career she was going to be a four-star general because she loved it," said Blanton. "She made those around her better."

Blanton said she is feeling sadness and anger over Moore's death.

"They took a bright, bright star from our lives," she said.

The Air Force confirmed in a post on its official Instagram page that Moore was a member of the school's Class of 2029.

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met," wrote Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the academy superintendent. "Ava’s constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team. Our team is focused on providing support to Ava’s family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women’s Basketball team, and the entire Academy family."

The Grapevine Police Department did not return a comment request.