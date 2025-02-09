2 suspects, including victim's husband, charged in stabbing death of Fort Campbell soldier in Tennessee

Two people have been charged in connection with last year's stabbing death of a Fort Campbell soldier in Tennessee, and one of the suspects was the victim's husband, police said Saturday.

The victim, U.S. Army Private First Class Katia Dueñas Aguilar, 23, suffered 68 stab wounds to her neck and upper body, according to an autopsy report from the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her body was found in her home in Clarksville, Tennessee, in May.

Sofia Rodas, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in Aguilar's death, the Clarksville Police Department said in a news release.

Aguilar's husband, Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, 40, has been charged with tampering with evidence in his wife's death.

Both suspects had been held on unrelated federal charges before they were extradited to Clarksville on Friday and served their sealed indictments at the Montgomery County Jail, according to police.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide due to sharp-force injuries to the neck.

The case remains an open and active investigation, police said.

"The successful progression of this case highlights the critical partnership between local law enforcement and military authorities in addressing severe crimes that impact service members and their families," police said in the release.

Aguilar, of Mesquite, Texas, enlisted in the Army in 2018 before arriving at Fort Campbell, located on the Tennessee-Kentucky border, a year later. She was a member of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.