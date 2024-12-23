Teen cheerleader allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend days before Christmas, family says

A suspect is in custody in connection to the brutal murder of a 17-year-old high school cheerleader who was found stabbed to death in California days before Christmas.

The family of Angelina Camillia Gonzales claims the young woman's ex-boyfriend is to blame.

Gonzales' family told local station KABC that her ex-boyfriend picked her up from a cheerleading banquet and brought her back to his house on Dec. 20.

Around 10 p.m. that night, officers with the Azusa Police Department found Gonzales suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The family claims one of them was able to track Gonzales' cell phone to her ex-boyfriend's house, according to KABC.

"When I got there, there was already crime scene tape up and forensics and all kinds of stuff. And I ran up to the officers like, 'Hey, my daughter's in there. You know, my daughter is in there. I'm trying to find her. She's not home.' And that's when they told me, sit aside for a minute," Robert Caraballo, Angelina's stepfather, told KABC.

Caraballo said that he told his step-daughter to stay away from her ex-boyfriend numerous times, but he also said that she had a "really big heart and always saw the good in him."

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Gonzales' mother, Letica Carabello, she was about to turn 18 on Jan. 7.

"She had such a great future ahead of her. She had a heart of gold. She was my perfect gorgeous Angel baby," Letica Carabello wrote. "I don't even have the words to say. I can't even cope. I need her. Our family is devastated. We appreciate all the support and love. Thank you all."

Police have not identified the suspect, saying only that it is an 18-year-old acquaintance of the victim and a resident of Azusa.

The suspect's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital.

Officials said the district attorney is also reviewing the case, and filing decisions will be made Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Azusa Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

