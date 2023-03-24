Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas police arrest 18-year-old suspect after meth, heroin, and fentanyl found in home with newborn baby

Two children, including a newborn, were found at the Lake Worth home

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Lake Worth, Texas, and arrested an 18-year-old suspect after they found various drugs and firearms in the home.

The Lake Worth Police Department’s Special Operations Unit said detectives found four firearms, 60g of meth, 20g of heroin, and 14 grams of suspected fentanyl at the home.

Hayden Elijah Alcaraz-Ybarra, 18, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Lake Worth police also said two children, including a newborn, were found at the home.

TEXAS BORDER PATROL AGENTS SEIZE OVER $14 MILLION IN COCAINE AND FENTANYL

Four firearms and various drugs were found during a search warrant in Lake Worth, Texas, on March 24, 2023.

Four firearms and various drugs were found during a search warrant in Lake Worth, Texas, on March 24, 2023. (Twitter/Lake Worth Police Department)

No one was injured during the operation.

"We are committed to creating a safe environment where life & commerce thrive, & eradicating nonsense like this from our neighborhoods is just one of the many ways to do that," Lake Worth police said.

TEXAS BORDER AGENTS SEIZE OVER $1M IN ALLEGED FENTANYL

Police arrested Hayden Elijah Alcaraz-Ybarra, 18, during a drug bust at his home in Lake Worth, Texas on March 24, 2023.

Police arrested Hayden Elijah Alcaraz-Ybarra, 18, during a drug bust at his home in Lake Worth, Texas on March 24, 2023. (Twitter/Lake Worth Police Department)

Lake Worth continues to crack down on the production and distribution of fentanyl, which has become a top killer in the opioid crisis.

Last year, Lake Worth police conducted their largest drug bust in the department’s history when they executed an arrest warrant at a residence on Lakeside Drive.

CUSTOMS AND BORDER PATROL OFFICERS SEIZE $18.6M IN METH AT TEXAS ENTRY POINT: 'EXCEPTIONAL DRUG BUST'

Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said during a press conference on May 24, 2022, that officers arrested Jon Curb just days earlier, on May 20, and seized a total of 3.75 kilograms of various drugs at his home, according to KXAS.

The Lake Worth Police Department is continuing to crack down on drug distribution in the city.

The Lake Worth Police Department is continuing to crack down on drug distribution in the city. (Twitter/Lake Worth Police Department)

The drugs had an estimated street value of $2,285,250.00. Several firearms were also found in the home.

"We're incredibly happy these drugs and weapons are off the street, and they aren't going to tear any lives apart," Chief Manoushagian said at the time.

Lake Worth, Texas, is located just northwest of Fort Worth and about 40 miles west of Dallas.