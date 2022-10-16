Texas border agents seize over $1M in alleged fentanyl

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility in Texas has intercepted over a million dollars in alleged fentanyl.

On Thursday, officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection.

After utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team, CBP found 19 packages of alleged fentanyl that had been concealed in the tractor.

The packages weighed more than 44 pounds and are reportedly worth $1,036,000.

Officers seized the narcotics, as well as the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

"CBP officers intercepted this load of fentanyl, the largest thus far in port history, thanks to great teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and resources," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "It is important to remember how lethal fentanyl is, which is why our officers always work wearing personal protective equipment and use vital equipment which can identify these dangerous substances before officers handle them."