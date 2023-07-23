Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas plane crashes into two-story Georgetown home, injuring 3

The NTSB and Georgetown Fire Department are investigating the scene

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A small plane crashed into a Texas home on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The two-story home in Georgetown was vacant at the time of the crash, which happened shortly before noon. All three people aboard the small plane were taken to a local hospital.

"We are currently working a plane crash on the 500-block of North Wood Drive," the Georgetown Fire Department announced on Facebook.

"The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will begin their investigation this afternoon," the post added. "Crews will remain on scene to assist."

Small plane in house

The two-story home in Georgetown was vacant at the time of the crash. (Georgetown Fire Department)

The Georgetown Police Department reported that all injuries appear to be non-life threatening. They warned residents to avoid the area amid the investigation.

"A small portion of Northwest Blvd will remain closed for the time," police said.

Firefighters at plane crash scene

All three people aboard the small plane were taken to a local hospital, authorities said. (Georgetown Fire Department)

The NTSB told Fox News Digital they are gathering information about the crash with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Firefighters attending to crash

The FAA, NTSB and local authorities are actively investigating the plane crash. (Georgetown Fire Department)

Fox News Digital reached out to Georgetown Fire Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.