Dallas police search for suspect who allegedly killed 7-Eleven employee: video

Texas police have released surveillance video from the scene where a 7-Eleven employee in Dallas was murdered last week.

Nathaniel Ogbolu, 54, was shot on Monday after an armed suspect walked into the 7-Eleven on North Hampton Road around 6 a.m.

The surveillance video shows a suspect in a white hoodie running behind the counter and searching for items to steal before fleeing the scene.

Officials said the suspect initially pointed a gun at Ogbolu and demanded money from the register.

He shot the victim several times before Ogbolu could retrieve any money.

The suspect also attempted to shoot a witness, but missed.

According to FOX 4 Dallas, Ogbolu was a beloved employee who worked hard to make customers feel happy and welcome.

"He knew your name the second time he ever met you," local resident Karen Simmons told FOX 4, adding that her friend was at the store during the murder.

"That’s his neighborhood stop to get his breakfast in the morning," she explained. "He actually was upon the scene before police arrived. Unfortunately, he actually saw it live."

WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE FOLLOWING VIDEO DISTURBING

Other customers were angered by the murder, saying that Ogbolu was a hard worker with an early-morning shift.

"People working hard, and it’s not right people [are] trying to get easy money," customer Anselmo Camacho said. "[He] comes to work in the morning, doesn’t come home at night."

The Dallas Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective David Grubbs at 469-540-6377.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Dallas Police Department for updated information, but no new details were available.