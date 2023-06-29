Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas pastor pleads guilty to federal charge of possessing child pornography

David Lloyd Walther faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Texas DPS arrests illegal immigrants who trespassed on private property, refused to leave Video

Texas DPS arrests illegal immigrants who trespassed on private property, refused to leave

The group comprised families and single adults from Venezuela, Texas DPS said. 

A Georgetown, Texas, man who served as the pastor at a Round Rock church pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to an enhanced charge of child pornography possession.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release that David Lloyd Walther, 57, admitted to knowingly searching for, downloading, distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material, including child pornography.

The original complaint accused Walther of downloading child pornography and making it available online using a file-sharing network called BitTorrent.

FBI ARRESTS TEXAS PASTOR ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

David Lloyd Walther

David Lloyd Walther (Williamson County Jail Records)

Authorities executed search warrants at Walther's home and in his vehicle in November 2022.

During the search, investigators found two large computer hard drives that contained more than 100,000 images and over 5,000 videos depicting child sexual abuse.

At the time of Walther's arrest, he was serving as the pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas.

TEXAS MAN GIVEN LIFE SENTENCE FOR SECRETLY RECORDING 23 WOMEN, INCLUDING TEENAGER

Walther faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI San Antonio Division's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case with assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.