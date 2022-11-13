Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

FBI arrests Texas pastor on child pornography charges

David Lloyd Walther is accused of downloading child pornography and making it available online

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas church pastor was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on criminal charges related to child pornography.

David Lloyd Walther, 56, allegedly knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court. Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas, at the time of his alleged crimes.

The complaint accuses Walther of downloading child pornography and making it available online using a file-sharing network called BitTorrent.

Authorities executed a search of Walther's home and vehicle and discovered two large computer hard drives that contained child pornography.

Walther was arrested Wednesday and charged with the distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Austin on Thursday.

The FBI San Antonio Division's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating the case with assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.