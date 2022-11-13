FBI arrests Texas pastor on child pornography charges

A Texas church pastor was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on criminal charges related to child pornography.

David Lloyd Walther, 56, allegedly knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in Austin federal court. Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, Texas, at the time of his alleged crimes.

The complaint accuses Walther of downloading child pornography and making it available online using a file-sharing network called BitTorrent.

DALLAS AIRSHOW DISASTER CAUGHT ON VIDEO AS PLANES COLLIDE IN MID-AIR

Authorities executed a search of Walther's home and vehicle and discovered two large computer hard drives that contained child pornography.

Walther was arrested Wednesday and charged with the distribution, receipt, transportation and possession of child pornography. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

He appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Austin on Thursday.

The FBI San Antonio Division's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating the case with assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES STOP UBER DRIVER SMUGGLING SEVERAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.