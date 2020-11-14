Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas paramedic rescues dog that fell off 70-foot cliff

Rescuer, who rappelled down cliff, was amazed to find dog alive

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A dog named Stout lived up to its name after "miraculously" surviving a plunge off a 70-feet cliff in Texas.

An emergency medical service called the rescue of the pet a “scary story with a happy, feel good ending.”

It happened Thursday near the Pennybacker Bridge overlook in Austin, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedic Bob Luddy rescued Stout after the dog fell off a 70-foot cliff in Austin Texas.  

Paramedic Bob Luddy rescued Stout after the dog fell off a 70-foot cliff in Austin Texas.   (Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services)

Stout wound up being rescued by paramedic Bob Luddy, who happened to be nearby doing some rope training and heard shouts for help.

“After the owner identified where the dog had fallen from, Capt. Luddy rigged an anchor strap to a tree, attached a rappel line and safety line to the anchor, and rappelled down the cliff face,” the agency said.

Luddy didn't think he'd find the dog alive, but at the bottom Stout was "miraculously, mostly unharmed," according to the agency.

“He must have fallen about 70 feet, and hit a few branches and bushes on the way down,” Luddy said. “I was ecstatic to find him in such good condition.”

After a happy reunion with his owner, Stout got checked out by an emergency vet.