Texas murder suspect was previously arrested, released on personal bonds due to Austin policies

A man accused of shooting two people, killing one and paralyzing the other, in Austin earlier this month was out on bond in two different felony charges, according to records Fox News Digital has obtained.

Nathan Nevah Ramirez, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in an Aug. 6 shooting in a parking lot on E. 7th St. in Austin that killed Dionysius Thompson and paralyzed Josh Noriega.

Ramirez allegedly fled the scene of the shooting. A subject involved in the scuffle identified Ramirez as the shooting suspect and police arrested him at his apartment, according to court records.

Officers allegedly found a loaded Glock 22, 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 44 grams of cocaine, around $8,000 in cash and a case of .40-caliber bullets. Ramirez was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance but was released Monday on a personal recognizance bond.

Two days later, ballistics experts identified the Glock 22 seized from Ramirez as the same gun used in the Aug. 6 homicide, according to authorities. Ramirez was arrested again and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault — both felonies.

Records show Ramirez was granted personal bond in late May for a June 2021 charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He had allegedly evaded authorities until his arrest on May 26.

In the June 2021 incident, Ramirez and his brother — an alleged gang member — exchanged fire with an unidentified vehicle in Austin, according to authorities.

A municipal court judge had granted Ramirez bail on the condition that he not possess any firearms or engage in criminal activity, The Texan reported. During bond proceedings, the court gave him "indigent" status, whereby the Austin municipal court prioritizes low cash bonds to poor offenders per city policy.

The Austin City Council passed this directive to the municipal court in 2017. Judges who protested the policy were not renewed for another term.

Ramirez was arrested again on June 10, 2022, in Hays County on another unlawful possession of a controlled substance but was released on personal bond.

Online records show Ramirez is in custody at the Travis County Jail on a $1 million bond. His pretrial for the unlawful carrying of a firearm is set for Aug. 26.