Texas mom of 3 brutally murdered by husband on Christmas Day while children were home: police

A Texas mother of three was gunned down by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Day while their three children were inside the home.

Houston Police were called to a home on Grasilla Street around 10:15 p.m. on December 25. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead in an upstairs bedroom. Both had died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims were identified by local news outlet KPRC2 as 34-year-old Fannie Uresti and her 43-year-old husband, Roberto Hernandez. Their identities are still pending official confirmation by the medical examiner.

Houston homicide detectives said the couple's three daughters – ages 6, 9 and 14 – were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

One of the children told police she heard her parents arguing and then several gunshots. The children were not injured in the shooting.

The couple had reportedly been dealing with marriage troubles before the fatal shooting. According to a police report obtained by KPRC2, Uresti filed a police report just 11 days before the shooting claiming her husband was tracking her and that she was getting ready to divorce him.

Uresti's mother told the outlet that the couple had argued previously and Hernandez took out a gun and made threats.

She said her son-in-law had "obsessive" tendencies.

"He wouldn’t let her, he didn’t let her go out, he didn’t even let her have friends. He didn’t let her be herself," Uresti's mother told KPRC2. "In a word, he wouldn’t let her be. He wouldn’t let her be. That’s why my daughter wanted to get away from him. He would control her psychologically at all times."

Fox News Digital reached out to Houston Police for more information on the case, but have not yet heard back.