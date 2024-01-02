Texas teen fighting for her life after gas thrown on fire, mother says

A Texas teen sustained burns to 90% of her body during a gathering over the holiday break when a boy threw a pan filled with gasoline onto a fire, her mother said.

Madison Lewis, 17, remains unresponsive in a Dallas hospital, Fox Dallas reported.

"There's nothing in the world more that I want and need than for my baby girl to be okay and to live a life. She's 17 years old," said Ericca Hammond, Madison's mother, told th news outlet from her daughter's room at Parkland Hospital.

Lewis was with friends around a burn barrel when a boy threw something inside, Hammond said.

"I thought it was a cup at first, but now I found out that it was an actual pan full of gasoline into the barrel, and they say that it just exploded and just went in her direction," she said. "It was devastating. Completely burned her whole body."

Lewis, a senior at Jacksboro High School, has had at least four surgeries since.

"This is the first year since I've been a mom that I didn't wrap one Christmas gift. Not one," said Hammond.

The teen is supposed to graduate this year and go to college, her mother said. Doctors took her off her pain medication on Tuesday to see if she becomes responsive, the news report said.

"She's supposed to graduate in May and go to college in August, but she has so much more to do out here," Hammond said. "That's why. I mean, she's a warrior. She is a fighter. That's what we need the most right now is prayers and for her healing and her poor body."