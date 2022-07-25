Texas missing mom Christina Lee Powell found dead nearly three weeks after disappearance, loved ones confirm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas mom of two who was last seen rushing from her San Antonio home on her way to work has been found dead, her mother confirmed on Monday.

Christina Lee Powell, 39, was missing for nearly three weeks before her loved ones shared news of her tragic end. The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's multiple requests for information and confirmation.

Her mother, Claudia Mobley, confirmed the news on Facebook on Monday morning, writing: "My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers."

Powell, who went by "Chrissy," disappeared without a trace on the morning of July 5, after she was last seen hurrying out the front door of the San Antonio home she shared with her mother and her oldest son. On the morning of her disappearance, she told her mom she was running late for work.

She was then captured on doorbell camera footage leaving the house around 10:35 a.m. but was never seen again. Powell left behind her cell phone — which had been placed on the bathroom counter — medication and possibly also her Apple Watch when she left.

She drove off in her 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV, but never made it the seven miles, or 15 minutes, to her office.

Claudia Mobley said she reported her daughter missing the next day.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for more.