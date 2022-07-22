Missing Texas mom Christina Lee Powell: Police find no evidence of foul play over 2 weeks since disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than two weeks since a mom of two disappeared after she’s seen leaving her Texas home, police handling the missing person case say three different units are investigating, but have so far found no signs of foul play, Fox News Digital has learned.

Powell, who goes by "Chrissy," disappeared without a trace on the morning of July 5, after she was last seen hurrying out the front door of the San Antonio home she shared with her mother and her oldest son. More than two weeks later, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told Fox News Digital late Thursday that investigators still have no update, but not for a lack of trying.

"We have three investigative units (Missing Persons Unit, Special Victims Unit and Homicide Unit) and several detectives and civilian employees assigned to this case," a San Antonio Police Department spokesperson wrote in an emailed response to Fox News Digital. "All credible leads are being followed up on and investigated."

The spokesperson added: "We still do not have any evidence to support any claims of foul play."

Powell, who lived with her mother and her 12-year-old son, told her mom she was running late for work on the morning of July 5, when she was seen leaving the house around 10:35 a.m. She told colleagues at the office where she worked as a paralegal to let she had overslept and would be late.

But Powell left behind her cell phone — which had been placed on the bathroom counter — medication and possibly also her Apple Watch when she left.

She drove off in her 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV, but never made it the seven miles, or 15 minutes, to her office.

When Powell didn't show up, a colleague went to her home around lunchtime to check in on her, only to learn from her 12-year-old son that his mother had left that morning.

Claudia Mobley, Powell’s mother, reported her daughter missing the next day, but a missing person's flyer was not released until three days later. She and loved ones also retraced Powell's likely path to work, but found no signs of her or a crash.

Powell also has a 3-year-old son who lives with his father, loved ones said. Police said they have interviewed the man, who is cooperating and "is clearly not a person of interest."

Mobley said her daughter had previously disappeared, albeit for a shorter period of time, about four or five years ago. She said she threatened to call the police when she spoke to Powell’s boyfriend at the time, but never followed through.

A police flyer describes Powell as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and right-handed, with shoulder-length hair. She is believed to have been driving a dark-colored 2020 Nissan Rogue, license plate PYJ 8564.

She was last seen on the 7700 block of Redhill Place, and is described as being "diagnosed with medical conditions that require a doctors (sic) care."

Police are asking anyone with information related to Powell's whereabouts to call the department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.