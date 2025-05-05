Texas manhunt underway for murder suspect who removed ankle monitor

Texas police have declared a manhunt for a capital murder suspect who removed his ankle monitor and skipped his court date on Monday.

Police in Van Zandt County, Texas, say the suspect, Trevor McEuen, allegedly admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor in 2023.

"Our number one priority is the safety of all citizens of Van Zandt County. We are working diligently with our partner agencies to ensure the safety of all our Citizens."

Police requested than anyone aware of suspicious activity in the area contact 911, though they urged residents not to attempt to apprehend McEuen.

McEuen's capital murder trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning. He faces charges of capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder.

The suspect's charges stem from a May 2023 incident in which police in Kaufman County were responding to reports of a shooting. Officers found 35-year-old Aaron Martinez dead from gunshot wounds inside a truck parked outside his home.

Police observed McEuen driving away from the house and followed him until he came to a stop. He then refused to exit the vehicle, engaging in a standoff with police until a SWAT team took him into custody, according to Fox 4.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.