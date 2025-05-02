Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

US

Two planes do 'go-arounds' to avoid military helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport

Two planes were forced to avoid a helicopter bound for the Pentagon Army Heliport

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Grady Trimble Fox News
Published
close
NTSB calls for urgent changes at Reagan National Airport following January deadline collision Video

NTSB calls for urgent changes at Reagan National Airport following January deadline collision

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith reports on the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation on ‘Special Report’ after multiple aviation disasters mark the first months of 2025.

Two planes had to perform "go-arounds" to avoid crashing into a military helicopter on Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), where a commercial plane and a Black Hawk Army helicopter crashed in January, killing 67 people.

At about 2:30 p.m., air traffic control instructed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825 to perform "go-arounds" at DCA due to a Priority Air Transport helicopter inbound to the Pentagon Army Heliport, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A Department of Defense official in an email to Fox News Digital said they are "aware of reports" about the incident.

A plane flies near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

A plane flies near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in the aftermath of the collision of American Eagle flight 5342 and a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the Potomac River, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 30, 2025.  (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

FAA INCREASING AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL STAFF, SUPERVISORS AT RONALD REAGAN WASHINGTON NATIONAL AIRPORT

The close call comes less than one month after the FAA increased staffing and oversight for the DCA air traffic control team, which came under fire following the deadly Jan. 29 midair collision over the Potomac River.

In March, the FAA announced that it would permanently restrict "non-essential" helicopter operations around the airport, and eliminate helicopter and fixed-wing mixed traffic.

A general view of Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, January 30, 2025. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a Black Hawk helicopter while approaching the airport for landing in January. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

BLACK HAWK PILOT FAILED TO HEED FLIGHT INSTRUCTOR IN MOMENTS BEFORE PLANE COLLISION OVER DC: REPORT

The agency also prohibited the simultaneous use of runways 15/33 and 4/22 when helicopters conducting urgent missions are operating near DCA.

It is unclear how the incident took place, given the new guidelines.

ATC Ronald Reagan National Airport

The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.  (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

FAA ‘PERMANENTLY RESTRICTING’ WASHINGTON HELICOPTER TRAFFIC AFTER FATAL MIDAIR COLLISION NEAR DC AIRPORT

FAA officials continue to evaluate current arrival rates at DCA per hour, which are "disproportionately concentrated" within the last 30 minutes of each hour. 

The airport has the busiest runway in America, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Army did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.